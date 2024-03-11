‘Thai Rice’ wins praise at Dubai international food exhibition

At the event Thai rice garnered praise for its taste and quality, attracting significant interest from importers and distributors, said Chai. This successful promotion is seen as key to maintaining and expanding the Thai rice market in that region.

Some 24 Thai rice traders participated in promotional activities at the Thailand Pavilion during the exhibition from February 19-23, 2024. The event, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, included the showcasing of a variety of Thai rice varieties, along with information on the certified Thai Hom Mali rice mark.

The Thai presence was organised by the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce. The delegation received positive feedback from the more than 1,000 importers, distributors, and general visitors who tasted rice samples.

The attendees, coming from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe expressed interest in various details, particularly the characteristics and quality standards of Thai rice, as well as pricing.

The taste, quality, and standards of Thai rice received particular approval.

Chai added that the government has outlined a strategy to promote Thai exports and services through the policy of maintaining existing markets while expanding to new markets in foreign countries.