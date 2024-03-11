‘Thai Rice’ wins praise at Dubai international food exhibition
Chai Watcharong, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, has revealed that the Ministry of Commerce recently organised a promotional event for Thai rice at the Gulfood 2024 exhibition, the largest international food and beverage trade show in the Middle East.
At the event Thai rice garnered praise for its taste and quality, attracting significant interest from importers and distributors, said Chai. This successful promotion is seen as key to maintaining and expanding the Thai rice market in that region.
Some 24 Thai rice traders participated in promotional activities at the Thailand Pavilion during the exhibition from February 19-23, 2024. The event, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, included the showcasing of a variety of Thai rice varieties, along with information on the certified Thai Hom Mali rice mark.
The Thai presence was organised by the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce. The delegation received positive feedback from the more than 1,000 importers, distributors, and general visitors who tasted rice samples.
The attendees, coming from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe expressed interest in various details, particularly the characteristics and quality standards of Thai rice, as well as pricing.
The taste, quality, and standards of Thai rice received particular approval.
Chai added that the government has outlined a strategy to promote Thai exports and services through the policy of maintaining existing markets while expanding to new markets in foreign countries.
This approach creates opportunities for all Thai products while also focusing on promoting the exports of Thai SMEs through more than 300 activities held both domestically and internationally throughout this year, according to the ministry.
Additionally, efforts are being made to coordinate the activities of provincial commerce offices with commercial attachés to enhance the promotion of Thai exports to the global market.
“The Prime Minister commends the proactive efforts of relevant agencies that have successfully promoted Thai products internationally, creating opportunities and opening new markets with potential for Thai goods,” said Chai.
The government would like to see export promotion throughout the year. The Prime Minister is said to be confident in the quality and good reputation of Thai products in foreign markets. Government support will be a crucial factor in increasing the value of Thai exports, Chai added.
Maintaining current markets while also expanding to new customers would “ultimately contribute to the economic development of the country, generating employment, and providing income for the Thai people.”