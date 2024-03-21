Thai ice cream licks Asian rivals with 7.3% export growth

TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said ice cream products still have a bright future for Thai exporters with export value rising 7.3% year on year for a

compound annual growth rate of 12.43% per year.

He added that Thailand is now the No 1 ice cream exporter in Asia and ranked 11th in the world.

Poonpong said exports were still growing, with Thailand shipping $9.91 million worth of ice cream in January this year – 10.1% up from the same month last year.