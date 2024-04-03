Amcham, USTDA, EECO boost healthcare innovation in Thailand

The workshop brought together industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from the US and Thailand to promote collaboration and showcase cutting-edge healthcare innovations.

Discussions focused on positioning Thailand as a leading medical hub, covering sustainable investment, improving healthcare accessibility, emerging technologies, infrastructure development, and strategies for enhancing public healthcare expenditure. It also offered insights into best practices in ASEAN and Thailand's position in the region.

US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing Thailand's healthcare goals. He shared that US companies are eager to partner with Thai counterparts to progress Thailand's goal to become a global leader in healthcare services.