Amcham, USTDA, EECO boost healthcare innovation in Thailand
The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham) and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), recently hosted a dynamic two-day workshop to advance Thailand's position in the global healthcare landscape.
The workshop brought together industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from the US and Thailand to promote collaboration and showcase cutting-edge healthcare innovations.
Discussions focused on positioning Thailand as a leading medical hub, covering sustainable investment, improving healthcare accessibility, emerging technologies, infrastructure development, and strategies for enhancing public healthcare expenditure. It also offered insights into best practices in ASEAN and Thailand's position in the region.
US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing Thailand's healthcare goals. He shared that US companies are eager to partner with Thai counterparts to progress Thailand's goal to become a global leader in healthcare services.
Co-Chairs of AMCHAM's Healthcare Council Weerawat Meekaew of Johnson & Johnson, Koen Kruijtbosch of Organon, and Alan Adcock of Tilleke & Gibbins, underscored Amcham's commitment to driving transformative change in the region and fostering collaboration between the government and the private sector. "We are honoured to facilitate discussions that pave the way for advancing healthcare accessibility and innovation in Thailand through public-private partnerships", said Patsalin Reephrom, Amcham Government Affairs Specialist.
The workshop showcased leading US medical technologies tailored to Thailand's healthcare priorities, with panel sessions highlighting the potential benefits of collaboration in manufacturing, technology transfer, workforce evolution, and research and development.
Amcham Executive Director Heidi Gallant remarked, "The event provided an opportunity for our members in the healthcare industry to lead the conversation and influence policies that improve the business environment in the healthcare sector."
The workshop concluded with a forward-looking agenda, encouraging participants to forge strategic public-private alliances to drive Thailand's transformation into a global healthcare powerhouse.