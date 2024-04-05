PM to hold further discussions with Microsoft on investment plans

Nadella is scheduled to attend the “Microsoft Build: AI Day” event on May 1, which is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok to showcase technological cooperation between the tech giant and the Thai government.

CEOs of leading corporations worldwide have been invited to the event along with Thai companies and software developers. Srettha, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the event.

The source said that after the event Srettha would invite Microsoft’s chief to a luncheon at the Government House where they will discuss progress on technological cooperation as well as investment plans in Thailand. These plans were announced earlier after the government and Microsoft representatives signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during the PM’s official visit to the United States last November.