PM to hold further discussions with Microsoft on investment plans
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will invite Microsoft executive chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to the Government House next month to discuss investment in a data centre, the Cloud First platform, and artificial intelligence (AI) in Thailand, a news source said on Thursday.
Nadella is scheduled to attend the “Microsoft Build: AI Day” event on May 1, which is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok to showcase technological cooperation between the tech giant and the Thai government.
CEOs of leading corporations worldwide have been invited to the event along with Thai companies and software developers. Srettha, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the event.
The source said that after the event Srettha would invite Microsoft’s chief to a luncheon at the Government House where they will discuss progress on technological cooperation as well as investment plans in Thailand. These plans were announced earlier after the government and Microsoft representatives signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during the PM’s official visit to the United States last November.
The MOU stipulates that Thailand would use Microsoft’s digital innovation in driving its economy forward while, for its part, the tech giant would work closely with government agencies to develop digital infrastructure, including the government’s Cloud First platform that will support the agricultural, public health, tourism and education sectors.
Both sides also agreed to consider a plan to establish a data centre and an AI centre of excellence in Thailand to support future cloud and AI operations, such as infusing AI technology in e-government services and promoting AI in industrial applications.
Microsoft will also support the government in its goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2065 by establishing a sustainability sandbox to be joined by government agencies and large private corporations. The company has also vowed to use 100% renewable energy in its operations in Thailand.
Under the MOU, Microsoft will support the government in enhancing cyber security using the company’s best practices and expertise.