\'Chinese products unlikely to affected\' by Thai 7% VAT on online imports

Thailand had been exempting VAT for online imported goods priced at less than 1,500 baht per parcel.

Narongsak said that the 7% tax was reasonable and would not affect customers’ decision, as Chinese products sold via online channels already have affordable prices.

He added that Chinese businesses in Thailand are confident that the economy in the second half of 2024 would be better than the first half, with the Thailand's GDP potentially growing by up to 3%, driven by tourism income and exports of agricultural products.

The latter, he said, would enjoy higher prices due to reduced output as a result of drought.

He added that confidence in the Thai economy among Chinese investors was reflected in the fact that several electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers had set up factories in Thailand this year. Other Chinese industries that aimed to establish more production bases in Thailand included electronics, renewable energy and pharmaceutical businesses, he added.