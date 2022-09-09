7 children hurt on field trip as bus overturns in Chanthaburi

Police found a double-decker blue bus lying on road, while teachers and parents were soothing crying students.

The injured students were taken to Makham Hospital.

Police found that four buses had left Nong Salut School in Makham district to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Chonburi province.

Initial investigation showed that a broken drag link made the first bus veer out of control and overturn while the buses behind avoided a mishap by stopping or swerving to the side.