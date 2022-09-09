7 children hurt on field trip as bus overturns in Chanthaburi
Seven children suffered slight injuries when their bus, carrying 42 students, developed a steering defect and overturned in Chanthaburi province during a school trip early on Friday.
Police were informed at 5am about the accident in Makham district of the province.
Police found a double-decker blue bus lying on road, while teachers and parents were soothing crying students.
The injured students were taken to Makham Hospital.
Police found that four buses had left Nong Salut School in Makham district to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Chonburi province.
Initial investigation showed that a broken drag link made the first bus veer out of control and overturn while the buses behind avoided a mishap by stopping or swerving to the side.
Older students, drivers, and teachers helped pull the young students out of the fallen bus.
The school trip was cancelled and parents took their children back to the school immediately after the accident.