Gone bonkers? Clip of woman trying to avoid paying for pizza goes viral

The clip was posted by Facebook user “Heart MyHeart”, who said he was delivering pizza to a woman at a condo in Bangkok’s Onnut area on Tuesday. The woman had ordered two pizzas, a bucket of ice cream and a cold drink, which came up to 760 baht. She came down to receive the order and said she would pay through her mobile.

The deliveryman said she scanned the QR code with her phone and then grabbed the order from him before trying to return to her room.

The man stopped her because the payment had failed and asked her to try again. That’s when the woman lost her temper, began cursing him and demanded that he prostrate himself at her feet before she would return the food.

The condo security guard then stepped in and asked the woman to scan the code again, which again failed. Eventually, the woman returned the food and went back to her room.

Some netizens responded to the clip saying clearly the woman is a troubled person, while others said she tried to wriggle out of paying, but her bluff was called.

Several people also expressed sympathy for the delivery person, saying they have to put up with all sorts of people, especially now that there is a rising demand for food delivery services, and the competition has become fiercer.