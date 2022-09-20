Vietnamese arrested for allegedly pickpocketing Singaporean tourist in Bangkok
Police have arrested two Vietnamese suspects for allegedly pickpocketing a Singapore tourist at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok and making off with 1,700 Singapore dollars (44,000 baht) and three credit cards.
Metropolitan Police commissioner Pol Lt-General Samrarn Nuanma and Lumpini Police Station chief Pol Colonel Nimit Nuphonethong held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the arrest of a Vietnamese man, Nguy Van Cong, and a Vietnamese woman, Do Thi Kim Hoa.
Nimit said another suspect was still at large.
Nimit said the Lumpini Police Station was alerted through the Smart Safety Zone 4.0 complaint receiving centre that the Singapore tourist was pickpocketed while paying respects at the Erawan Shrine on September 3. The tourist was identified as Holai Fung Elisie.
Nimit said police checked security cameras at the area and saw three Vietnamese persons committing the crime.
Nimit said the Vietnamese woman was arrested at a hotel on Soi Indhamara 49 and the male suspect was arrested at a border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district Chanthaburi province while he was about to flee the country.
The two suspects pleaded innocence. They were charged with collaborating to steal another persons’ belonging and using others’ electronic card.