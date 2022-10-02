Govt policies feature big in Thailand’s latest fake news list

Spokesperson Noppawan Huajaimun said these fake news items were possibly sparked by the intensifying political tensions in Thailand.

Anti-government groups have launched protests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha winning the eight-year tenure limit case on Friday.

Fake news about Covid-19, meanwhile, has dropped significantly since the Public Health Ministry announced that the condition would be considered a “communicable disease under surveillance” from Saturday, she said.

“Of the 159 fake news items, 74 were related to government agencies, followed by 56 on healthcare products and services, 23 on natural disasters and six on the economy,” she said.