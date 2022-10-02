Govt policies feature big in Thailand’s latest fake news list
Fake claims about government policy dominated social media from September 23 to 29, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry said on Sunday.
An increase in government policy-related fake news came as political tension in Thailand intensified, said DES Ministry Spokesperson Noppawan Huajaimun.
Spokesperson Noppawan Huajaimun said these fake news items were possibly sparked by the intensifying political tensions in Thailand.
Anti-government groups have launched protests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha winning the eight-year tenure limit case on Friday.
Fake news about Covid-19, meanwhile, has dropped significantly since the Public Health Ministry announced that the condition would be considered a “communicable disease under surveillance” from Saturday, she said.
“Of the 159 fake news items, 74 were related to government agencies, followed by 56 on healthcare products and services, 23 on natural disasters and six on the economy,” she said.
The top 10 fake news were:
• Two storms will hit the upper Northeast
• A tropical depression storm will hit Ubon Ratchathani
• Department of Employment is offering online and part-time jobs
• The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives is offering emergency loans via SMS
• A mosque is spotted on a 50 baht banknote
• People can make donations to the Priest Hospital via bank account number 798-0-27740-6
• A herbal drink recipe that can cure lung cancer
• Consuming steamed mangosteen can cure cancer
• Chinese foot pads help people lose weight while sleeping
• Food supplements containing probiotics and vitamin D can cure allergies.
Fake news can be reported via https://www.antifakenewscenter.com, AFNCThailand on Twitter, the @antifakenewscenter Line account or by calling the 1111 hotline extension 87.