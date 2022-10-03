Korean temple food from nun-cum-chef Jeongkwan brings smiles to monks at Wat Arun

Jung Kwan, a Korean Buddhist nun, treated Thai monks to a meal with H.E. Mr Moon Seoung-Hyun and the head of Korean organizations in Thailand, the Korean Ambassador.

The Korean temple food includes Kimchi, Braised Shiitake Mushrooms with Rice Malt, Assorted Root Vegetables with sweet and sour source, Steamed Korean Zucchini and Tofu, Fresh vegetable Kimchi with soybean curd source, Dried persimmons and cucumber salad, Mung bean pancake, Fried Lotus Root, and Pickles was cooked in front of Wat Arun's sanctuary, and served by Korean wood plates and Thailand's Khan Tok tray to each monk.

The event started with a Buddhist chant of 9 monks, and an opening speech by Phra Sophonwachiraphon, serving meals and gifts followed.

Jung Kwan is the master of the Cheonjinam Hermitage at the Baekyang Temple and has been globally known by the popular Netflix show 'Chef's Table'.

In June, Jung Kwan have been named Masters of Korean Temple Food by the Jogye Order, which is the largest Buddhist sect in Korea.