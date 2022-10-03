Korean temple food from nun-cum-chef Jeongkwan brings smiles to monks at Wat Arun
The Korean Cultural Centre in Thailand provided a delicious Korean meal cooked by nun-cum-chef Jeongkwan to 111 Thai monks at Bangkok's Wat Arun on Monday morning.
Jung Kwan, a Korean Buddhist nun, treated Thai monks to a meal with H.E. Mr Moon Seoung-Hyun and the head of Korean organizations in Thailand, the Korean Ambassador.
The Korean temple food includes Kimchi, Braised Shiitake Mushrooms with Rice Malt, Assorted Root Vegetables with sweet and sour source, Steamed Korean Zucchini and Tofu, Fresh vegetable Kimchi with soybean curd source, Dried persimmons and cucumber salad, Mung bean pancake, Fried Lotus Root, and Pickles was cooked in front of Wat Arun's sanctuary, and served by Korean wood plates and Thailand's Khan Tok tray to each monk.
The event started with a Buddhist chant of 9 monks, and an opening speech by Phra Sophonwachiraphon, serving meals and gifts followed.
Jung Kwan is the master of the Cheonjinam Hermitage at the Baekyang Temple and has been globally known by the popular Netflix show 'Chef's Table'.
In June, Jung Kwan have been named Masters of Korean Temple Food by the Jogye Order, which is the largest Buddhist sect in Korea.
“Thank Buddha, Embassy and the Korean Cultural Center to make an alliance with Thai monks by this event” the Venerable Jeongkwan said "As a gift, I put Jo-chung (Korean grain syrup) I made in Korea, pine nut and Black sesame porridge which Korean food company Ottogi packed for this event."
Phra Sophonwachiraphon, a representative monk of Wat Arun said "Buddhism culture of both countries have lots in common such as sharing and using moktak (a wooden gong). I celebrate Korean national day on 3- Oct. I believe the bilateral exchange of Korea and Thailand is developed and expanding by the effort of the embassy and the Center."
H.E. Mr Moon said, "It is a great honour to treat healthy and eco-friendly Korean temple food, as fulfilment has graciousness for life and the cook. I hope this event will contribute to the Buddhism culture exchange between Korea and Thailand."
Korean Cultural Center in Thailand