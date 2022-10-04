Thailand’s most dangerous job in 2021: building construction

According to the WCF report released on Tuesday, the four jobs with the highest percentage of accidents in 2021 were:

• Building construction: 5.77% riskiest with 4,516 injured or killed

• Manufacturing of auto parts and accessories: 2.57% riskiest with 2,014 workers injured or killed

• Metalworking lathe operation: 2.07% riskiest with 1,623 workers injured or killed

• Construction of roads, bridges, tunnels: 1.89% riskiest with 1,481 workers injured or killed