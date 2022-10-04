Thailand’s most dangerous job in 2021: building construction
The latest report from the Workmen’s Compensation Fund (WCF) revealed that jobs at construction sites were the riskiest, with an unusually high number of injuries and deaths.
Bangkok was also named as the leading province with the highest number of accidents.
According to the WCF report released on Tuesday, the four jobs with the highest percentage of accidents in 2021 were:
• Building construction: 5.77% riskiest with 4,516 injured or killed
• Manufacturing of auto parts and accessories: 2.57% riskiest with 2,014 workers injured or killed
• Metalworking lathe operation: 2.07% riskiest with 1,623 workers injured or killed
• Construction of roads, bridges, tunnels: 1.89% riskiest with 1,481 workers injured or killed
The WCF report also named five provinces with the highest percentage of injuries and deaths in 2021:
• Bangkok: 23.57% with 18,445 workers hurt or killed
• Samut Prakan: 11.75% with 9,191 workers hurt or killed
• Chonburi: 7.64% with 5,977 workers injured or killed
• Samut Sakhon: 7.56% with 5,916 workers injured or killed
• Pathum Thani: 4.94% with 3,869 workers injured or killed
According to WCF, the jobs that took the highest number of lives and caused most injuries based on provinces are:
• Bangkok – building construction: 40.63% with 1,835 workers
• Samut Prakan – manufacturing of auto spare parts: 25.62% with 516 workers injured or killed
• Samut Prakan – metalwork lathe operation: 30.01% with 487 workers injured or killed
• Bangkok – construction of roads, bridges, tunnels: 38.62% with 572 workers hurt or killed