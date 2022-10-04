More than 220 large pumps installed to drain floodwater from Bangkok, neighbouring provinces

The minister said the pumps were draining water at 45 million cubic metres per day, or about 525 cubic metres per second.

Chalermchai added that the department has been ordered to install more large water pumps to try to minimise impact from flooding in Bangkok and suburban areas.

Counting from July 11 this year, the Royal Irrigation Department has drained about 2 billion cubic metres of water, or about two and a half times the capacity of the Pasak Dam, into the sea with the installed pumps ahead of the rainy season, Chalermchai said. The operation to speed up water flows into the sea would continue with no time frame, he added.