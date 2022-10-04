Rising tides may force Chao Phraya to overflow, BMA warns

The Chao Phraya may rise by 1.7 to 2 metres above median sea level, BMA said.

The BMA warning matched similar advisories from the Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) and the Navy’s Hydrographic Department.

The ONWR warned people living along the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers to watch out for overflows because the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak Chonsalit dams have increased their water discharge to accommodate continuous heavy rain.