Rising tides may force Chao Phraya to overflow, BMA warns
Bangkok’s riverside communities have been warned of the possibility of the Chao Phraya River overflowing this week due to rising tide coupled with runoffs and heavy rain.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued the warning on Tuesday, saying higher sea tides may make the river overflow from Wednesday to next Thursday. The warning posted on the BMA Facebook page also said that runoffs from upstream areas and heavy rains influenced by the southwest monsoon would also raise the river’s level.
The Chao Phraya may rise by 1.7 to 2 metres above median sea level, BMA said.
The BMA warning matched similar advisories from the Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) and the Navy’s Hydrographic Department.
The ONWR warned people living along the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers to watch out for overflows because the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak Chonsalit dams have increased their water discharge to accommodate continuous heavy rain.
On Monday, the Hydrographic Department predicted rising tides from 6am to 7pm from Wednesday to next Thursday, which it said would affect the level of the Chao Phraya River.
The department said rising sea tide will increase the level of the river near the Julachomklao Fort and nearby areas by as much as 2m above sea level.