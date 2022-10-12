Storm warning for Northeast, Central region this weekend

It said the storm is expected to be named “Nesat”, according to the rotating list of tropical cyclones in the western north Pacific Ocean. The storm will be downgraded into a depression as it moves through Laos on Saturday and later become a low-pressure cell on Sunday.

This condition will cause thunderstorms and heavy rains in several provinces in the Northeast and Central region this weekend, the page warned.

It advised people to closely follow Thai Meteorological Department weather forecasts.

The department, however, had not mentioned the cyclones in its 7-day weather forecast issued on Tuesday. The forecast only said the active low-pressure cell over eastern Philippines is expected to move into the South China Sea and near the southern Vietnamese coast from Thursday to Friday.

“As a consequence, more rains are expected on Friday and Saturday in the Northeast, the East and the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, with isolated heavy showers in the lower Northeast,” the department had said.