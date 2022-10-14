Five universities win Green Youth gold awards for making a difference with environment projects

The five winners of Gold Level Green Youth awards 2022 were chosen for the following environmental projects:

● Suan Dusit University, Bangkok, won the gold award for making flower pots from organic wastes. The flower pots passed the standard of structural integrity while their material also serve as fertiliser for potted plants. The project helps in adding value to organic wastes collected from the university and surrounding communities while promoting the planting of trees and other decorative plants in the university area.

● Chandrakasem Rajabhat University, Bangkok, won the gold award for its “Recycle Bank” project. The project educates on correct practices for waste recycling and promotes participation of university students, personnel and surrounding communities, who can also benefit from additional income from selling recyclable waste.

● Uttaradit Rajabhat University won the gold award for their project that turns plastic and foam waste into pavement blocks and flower pots for walkways in the university.

● Roi Et Rajabhat University won the gold award for their project that expands green space in the university by promoting agricultural techniques, such as grafting and sowing of economic plants to replace trees that had been cut down to make way for construction projects in the campus.

● Ubon Ratchathani University won the gold award for the campaign to reduce single-use plastic in the campus by encouraging students and personnel to carry fabric bags and personal cups when buying products from the university’s shops. For every purchase that refuses single-use plastic, customers will be awarded a "Green Point" on a mobile application that can be exchanged for activity period credits and other eco-friendly gifts.