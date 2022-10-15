Thai military mulls scrapping conscription after sharp rise in voluntary recruits

The plan calls for reductions in unit sizes, expenses and officer numbers over the next three years. Meanwhile, reserve troops will be utilised more efficiently to maintain Thailand’s military readiness in line with the current global situation, Narongphan said.

The incentives for voluntary recruits would be introduced slowly to avoid affecting the military’s efficiency in war readiness, protecting sovereignty, and other missions.

Under the new plan, those who apply voluntarily to become Army privates can choose their unit. They can also take exams to become non-commissioned officers or study at the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School after they have completed their service.

Army assistant spokeswoman Lt-Colonel Patcharin Chan-arsa said the Army recruited 58,330 regular troops this year, with 6,101 applying online through the website.