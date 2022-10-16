Thailand 5th best country in Asia, shows USNews.com ranking

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that based on the Asia listing, Thailand can be considered the second best country in Asean after Singapore.

The ranking covered 10 criteria, namely adventure, agility, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, social purpose and quality of life.

Anucha said this ranking proves that foreigners have a positive view of Thailand, which is considered one of the best travel destinations in the world.

Thailand got the No 3 rank in this year’s Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.