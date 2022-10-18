Thailand to escape typhoon Nesat but South gets flash flood warning

TMD said the typhoon is expected to move through China's southern Hainan to the coast of upper Vietnam from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing sustained winds of around 120 kilometres per hour.

However, Thailand will barely feel its effects as a high-pressure system will see the storm decline rapidly in strength, it added.

“This phenomenon will cause isolated light rain in upper Thailand,” the TMD said.

The South will see torrential rain from Tuesday to Friday due to the monsoon trough and southwesterly wind from the Andaman Sea.

Wave heights will be 1-2 metres in the lower Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman but rising higher during thunderstorms.

"People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows," the TMD said. People on the southwest coast should beware of inshore surges, it added.

The department advised all ships to proceed with caution, while small boats on the Andaman coast should keep ashore until Friday.