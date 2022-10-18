Amcham welcomes new US ambassador to Thailand at AGM, names board for 2023

Amcham also announced its incoming board of governors for 2023, which includes an unprecedented seven women governors. "This board of governors is Amcham's most diverse board yet, equally balanced between men and women of various nationalities, with representation from both US and Thai companies, including both MNCs and SMEs. We are proud to have leadership which is so representative of Thailand's international business community and our membership,” Amcham executive director Heidi Gallant said.

Amcham's board for 2023 includes newly elected governors Wiyada Srinaganand of 3M, Jamie Brennan of Amazon Global Selling, and Tanapot Parksuwan of Citibank, as well as returning board governors Ornkanya Pibuldham of Bank of America, Arpaporn (Gift) Samabhandhu of Johnson & Johnson, Aileen Chew of Mastercard, Chatit Huayhongtong of Chevron, Charles Blocker of IC Partners, Deborah Seifert of Pfizer Thailand, Eliot Delunas of Nitro Labs, Jeffrey Nygaard of Seagate Technology, John Evans of Tractus, Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat of The KE Group, and Rachel Davidson of the Hilton and DoubleTree Sukhumvit.