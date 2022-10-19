Downgraded Typhoon Nesat expected to bring only light rain in North

But once it hits Vietnam, it is expected to decline rapidly and affect only upper Thailand with isolated light rain.

The advisory added that from Wednesday to Saturday a monsoon trough lies across the middle South while southwest winds across the Andaman Sea and the South will be stronger amid continuous showers and isolated torrential rains.

The department expected stronger winds would whip up 2-3-metre-high waves in the Andaman Sea and more than 3 metres in areas with thundershowers. Meanwhile, waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be 1-2 metres high, or more than 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The department advised people in the South to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods.