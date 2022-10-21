All security measures in place for Apec summits, say NSC, RTP
The National Security Council (NSC) and the Royal Thai Police have announced that all security measures are in place for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Bangkok next month.
The Apec Economic Leaders’ Summit and related meetings will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from November 14 to 19.
NSC chief General Supoj Malaniyom said on Friday that security deployments have gone as planned and arrangements have been made to provide equal protection to every person attending the meetings.
He said each person, regardless of their stature, will undergo screening when entering the premises.
National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who was also at the press conference, said both sides have discussed the positioning of personnel, vehicles and equipment as well as budget and communication.
He said RTP will oversee security at relevant hotels, meeting venues, banquets and commuting routes, as well as organise Apec leaders’ motorcades and immigration details.
Police are also responsible for investigations, monitoring news, and setting up a joint command centre.
He said the meeting discussed details of guidelines and incidence action plans for a cohesive operation during the summits. He said some 20,000 police officers will be used for the mission.
Damrongsak added that some 30 units are monitoring news and coordinating with international organisations, while also strengthening crime prevention measures ahead of the meeting.
He said crime-prevention drills will be held from November 1 to 5, a motorcade drill on November 7 and a hotel security drill will be held from November 11 to 13.
The government, meanwhile, has declared three extra holidays for Bangkok and surrounding provinces from November 16 to 18 to keep traffic low.