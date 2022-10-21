All security measures in place for Apec summits, say NSC, RTP

NSC chief General Supoj Malaniyom said on Friday that security deployments have gone as planned and arrangements have been made to provide equal protection to every person attending the meetings.

He said each person, regardless of their stature, will undergo screening when entering the premises.

National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who was also at the press conference, said both sides have discussed the positioning of personnel, vehicles and equipment as well as budget and communication.

He said RTP will oversee security at relevant hotels, meeting venues, banquets and commuting routes, as well as organise Apec leaders’ motorcades and immigration details.