Thailand hopes Bangkok Apec Summit could serve as venue to resolve international conflicts

Don himself said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not confirmed whether he would attend the summit in Bangkok.

Tanee said host Thailand would present “measures for sustainability” of economic development during this year’s annual Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

He said the global economy was impacted by climate change that had caused the sea level to rise and had also affected Apec’s economic members, so Thailand would present measures to deal with environmental issues for sustainable economies.

Tanee said since the summit next week would come after the end of the Covid pandemic, it would be held under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance” to connect investments and travel among members of Apec after the pandemic to make it convenient and safe for travellers among them.

The host will also present a sustainable goal under the theme of “Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy”, Tanee said.

He said Thailand would present Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) developments for sustainable economic development to the 21 members of Apec under "Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy".

During the summit, member economies would also discuss issues related to supply chain and food security that are challenging the world and they would also discuss energy security by exploring alternative and clean energy, Tanee said.

The spokesman said Don last week had chaired a meeting of the Apec preparation committee and the panel had summarised its work that would be reported to the national committee, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, which is in charge of organising Apec.

The report would be presented to Prayut’s committee on October 31, Tanee added.

He said Don has set up a war room to monitor preparations that include security measures, health and Covid preventive measures and ceremonies during the summit.

Apart from the leaders of 21 Apec members, and special invitees, over 2,000 foreign journalists would also attend the summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The Foreign Ministry would use the chance to promote Thai culture, the spokesman added.