Wealthy foreigners can now buy land, houses in Thailand

The directive will be in effect for five years after it has been published in the Royal Gazette, which should be soon, the government said.

The proposal had been drawn up by the Interior Ministry in May with the aim of pulling in foreign investment and bringing foreigners with special expertise to Thailand. The Cabinet, however, spent months weighing the proposal and listening to opinions from several concerned agencies.

The directive allowing the purchase of a rai of land and houses will apply to wealthy expats, retirees, digital nomads who want to base themselves in Thailand and those with special expertise.