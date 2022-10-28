Security measures mapped out for Apec Summit next month

The meeting endorsed a plan to tackle terrorist acts and prevent cyberattacks, as well as manage traffic routes during the international conference.

Prawit instructed relevant agencies to implement security measures carefully, with close attention to detail in line with international standards. He said authorities should focus on gathering intelligence and calling for public participation in their work.

The deputy premier also said preemptive measures should be taken in providing security to all participants at all locations and all routes.

The participating agencies were instructed to be ready to immediately tackle any violent incidents or security threats that could adversely affect the country’s image.

Thailand is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit and related meetings this year under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance”. The leaders from the 21 member economies will attend their summit on November 18-19 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.