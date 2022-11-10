Canine unit sniffs out bags of smoked bat, ham, bacon smuggled from Kunming

He said the unit is inspecting baggage from both departure and arrival flights, especially flights from countries at risk of ASF and Nipah, such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Laos, Vietnam and China.

Anyone who smuggles animals or carcasses into Thailand will face stern punishment under Section 31 of the Animal Epidemics Act BE 2558 (2015), Somchuan warned.

“The DLD would also like to ask people to consume only warm cooked meat and avoid eating weird animals to stay healthy,” he added.

