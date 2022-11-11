Ancient whale skeleton resurfaces near Bangkok after 3,000 years

The 12-metre fossilised skeleton has been carefully conserved, dated and moved to the Golden Jubilee National Geological Museum in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, said the Royal Gazette on Wednesday. The fossil has also been listed by the Department of Mineral Resources, it added.

Archaeologists dug up a total of 141 bones of the ancient Bryde’s whale, including the skull that measured 3 metres long. The rare discovery was hailed as "a window into the past", especially for research on sea levels and biodiversity.

The fossilised remains of the giant sea mammal were uncovered during work conducted by water management consultant Bright Blue Water Corporation.