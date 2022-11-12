Bangkok to restore ‘Venice of the East’ with THB5.5bn water transport plan

Bangkok was once dubbed “Venice of the East”, pointing to the potential of its extensive canal network as a transport system.

The first phase of the W-Map project will use a budget of 3.4 billion baht to develop 34 connections between water and other transport routes through 2027.

The second phase, running from 2028 to 2032, will build six more connections with a budget of 2.1 billion baht.

Panya said GPS and surveillance camera data will be used to integrate the water, road and rail networks, with the aim of solving Bangkok’s traffic problems.