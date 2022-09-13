Store, transport operators say shops still well stocked despite flood crisis

He said the meeting was called to follow up on earlier efforts to ensure shops had stocked enough necessities for residents in flood-hit areas.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has ordered the department to ensure flood victims have enough rice, dried and canned foods, drinking water, and washing and cleaning products, Chakra said.

Shop and wholesale operators at Monday’s meeting confirmed they had increased stockpiles of the targeted necessities, he added. They also assured him that goods transport was running efficiently so there was no shortage of goods in shops.