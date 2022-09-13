Store, transport operators say shops still well stocked despite flood crisis
The government has urged wholesalers and convenience stores to ensure they are well stocked with necessities to cope with flooding in Bangkok and other provinces.
Chakra Yodmani, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, held talks with wholesalers, store operators, and logistics industry representatives on Monday.
He said the meeting was called to follow up on earlier efforts to ensure shops had stocked enough necessities for residents in flood-hit areas.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has ordered the department to ensure flood victims have enough rice, dried and canned foods, drinking water, and washing and cleaning products, Chakra said.
Shop and wholesale operators at Monday’s meeting confirmed they had increased stockpiles of the targeted necessities, he added. They also assured him that goods transport was running efficiently so there was no shortage of goods in shops.
Representatives of the Thai Transportation & Logistics Association confirmed that distribution of goods nationwide had not been disrupted by the floods.
Chakra instructed them to monitor the flood situation closely and prepare contingency plans in case it worsened.
He said his department had also urged department stores and superstores to run sales promotions for necessities, consumer goods and construction materials to help reduce people’s financial burden during the floods.