Who’s who in Buri Charoen Construction that was highlighted in censure debate

Pakornwut alleged that Saksayam had continued to own Buri Charoen Construction through a nominee and had granted construction projects of his ministry to the firm.

Pakornwut’s key debate points were:

- Buri Charoen was established in 1996 with the Chidchob family holding 80 per cent of shares.

- Buri Charoen’s office was Saksayam’s home address.

- When he took a political position, Saksayam offloaded all his shares in Buri Construction and the company’s office was moved elsewhere.

- In 2015, when the National Council for Peace and Order was in power, Saksayam retook almost complete ownership of Buri Charoen.

- Saksayam increased the firm’s registered capital to 120 billion baht and moved the company’s address back to his home.

- In 2018, before the general election, Saksayam offloaded all shares and transferred the company’s address elsewhere just 23 days before he became transport minister.