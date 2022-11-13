From Nan to Betong: Apec 2022 gala dinner menu captures Thailand’s many flavours

The menu was created to “connect the local with the global”, with ingredients sourced from every part of the country, the Foreign Ministry said.

Delicacies featured in the Carte du jour range from Nan in the North, plentiful Central provinces and the Northeast region of Isaan to the Andaman island of Phuket and the southernmost town of Betong.

Balancing the planet and people

The menu also aims to shed light on the many royal projects, community-based enterprises and local farms that have helped make many farmers and villagers self-sufficient.

For instance, decades of dedication to sustainable development by different sectors helped turn the arid Thung Kula Ronghai (fields of the crying kula) in the Northeast into a land of plenty. The area, which was once a desert, is now known for its famously fragrant jasmine rice.

The desert fields were transformed under the sufficiency economy principles initiated by King Rama IX and reflect Thailand’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.