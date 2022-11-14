Centre overseeing security for Apec Summit opens
The Joint Security and Traffic Operation Command Centre, which will be in charge of security during the Apec Summit, was opened on Monday.
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a meeting of the centre at Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok on Monday.
Prawit said that the centre has been opened to continuously monitor the situation and for the preparation of operational plans, while related organisations could report progress to the centre on tasks assigned to them.
The meeting also discussed traffic, motorcades, medical and public health, terrorist prevention, and cybersecurity.
Prawit asked all organisations to follow the plan and to work together as assigned by the centre so that the meetings will run smoothly with maximum efficiency and security.
