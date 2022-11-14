Thailand showcases its BCG model in expo at QSNCC
An exhibition on Thailand’s bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model opened alongside the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week on Monday to promote sustainable and inclusive growth.
The expo at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) comprises three parts.
The first presents the BCG concept and its success stories in agriculture, industry and tourism sectors driven by relevant government agencies.
The second part showcases goods and products under the “BCG Heroes” campaign as well as Thailand’s candidature for Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket, which aspires to address global dialogue on sustainability.
The last part exhibits the Thai private sector’s efforts and successes in promoting sustainable business practices.
At the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand would collaborate with global partners to create sustainability, preserve the environment and ensure food security.
He also pointed out that climate change and the environment are urgent issues that need to be tackled immediately.
“The Thailand BCG exhibition highlights the significance of the BCG model to develop a sustainable and inclusive economy,” he said.
He also thanked the curators for putting together a great, informative expo and called on all sectors to work together to achieve sustainable development goals.
Thailand adopted the BCG model as a new, sustainable approach to business and commerce, and it is the overarching thought behind the Apec 2022 theme of “Open. Connect. Balance”.
BCG is being highlighted as a core strategy for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Asia-Pacific region as Apec 2022 addresses challenges and contributes to global efforts towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Related stories: