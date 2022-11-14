Thailand showcases its BCG model in expo at QSNCC

The expo at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) comprises three parts.

The first presents the BCG concept and its success stories in agriculture, industry and tourism sectors driven by relevant government agencies.

The second part showcases goods and products under the “BCG Heroes” campaign as well as Thailand’s candidature for Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket, which aspires to address global dialogue on sustainability.

The last part exhibits the Thai private sector’s efforts and successes in promoting sustainable business practices.