Ittipol reveals Thai thinking behind choice of souvenirs, performances for Apec Summit
Eco-friendliness and practical usage were the key ideas behind exploring and selecting all the seven souvenirs for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit 2022, Thailand's Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem said.
Ittipol said at a media briefing on Monday that the concept is shared by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha, who has attended many international summits and recognises that it is better to give some souvenirs that are usable in daily life.
"Usable means the souvenir can be displayed in the office or used for a specific occasion. Then we must consider the Thai uniqueness of the souvenir, which makes the recipient remember Thailand every time they see or use the souvenir," Ittipol elaborated.
All the materials used to make the souvenirs are 100 per cent recycled and handcrafted by Thai skilled artisans.
This is to highlight the Bio-Circular-Green economy model, which the country wishes to demonstrate to the world.
One of the colourful traditions followed at Apec summits over the years has been specially tailored outfits for the leaders, which are unveiled at a photo session. Ittipol said that this year's summit will not have the special clothes for leaders.
Explaining the break in tradition, Ittipol said, “We want to avoid some participants' reluctance to attend the event. Also, we are concerned that we may not be able to finish the tailored clothes on time because some leaders confirmed their attendance only a few days before the summit," he said.
The seven souvenirs are:
- Image design on silver plate with Centum-Milia repoussé technique
- Silver accessory box with Dacem-Milia Repoussé technique
- A clothing accessories set (Chaturabhorn)
- Silver Nielloware picture frame
- Yan Lipao basketry
- The Book: Thai Silk for All (Directory of Thai silk)
- Coin commemorating the 29th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting
Ittipol also revealed the performances that will take place at the Apec gala dinner on November 17 at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.
He stated in choosing the performances, the key ideas were they must be concise, impressive, and convey Thainess. Hence, his agency decided to divide the performance into three acts.
The theme of each act is in line with the theme of the Apec Summit 2022 - Open. Connect. Balance.
The first act, titled "Open To All Opportunities”, will be a music performance played by a four-person Army orchestra and leading Thai singers such as “Bird” Thongchai McIntyre.
The second act, "Connect In All Dimensions", is a contemporary Thai silk fashion show from designers in all 21 Apec economic zones.
And the third act, "Balance In All Aspects", will be the main highlight, blending unique Thai performances such as Khon (Thai traditional dance drama), Nora (Traditional Southern Thai dance), and Loy Kratong (a traditional Thai festival to pay respect to the Goddess of water).
"All three acts will be completed in under 90 minutes," Ittipol promised.
He expected the souvenirs and performances to help promote Thai soft power to the rest of the world.