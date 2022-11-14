Ittipol reveals Thai thinking behind choice of souvenirs, performances for Apec Summit

Ittipol also revealed the performances that will take place at the Apec gala dinner on November 17 at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.

He stated in choosing the performances, the key ideas were they must be concise, impressive, and convey Thainess. Hence, his agency decided to divide the performance into three acts.

The theme of each act is in line with the theme of the Apec Summit 2022 - Open. Connect. Balance.

The first act, titled "Open To All Opportunities”, will be a music performance played by a four-person Army orchestra and leading Thai singers such as “Bird” Thongchai McIntyre.

The second act, "Connect In All Dimensions", is a contemporary Thai silk fashion show from designers in all 21 Apec economic zones.

And the third act, "Balance In All Aspects", will be the main highlight, blending unique Thai performances such as Khon (Thai traditional dance drama), Nora (Traditional Southern Thai dance), and Loy Kratong (a traditional Thai festival to pay respect to the Goddess of water).

"All three acts will be completed in under 90 minutes," Ittipol promised.

He expected the souvenirs and performances to help promote Thai soft power to the rest of the world.