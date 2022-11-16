Prawit instructs govt agencies to help police keep law and order during Apec Summit

He said the Bangkok traffic police order closing certain roads around the summit venue from Wednesday to Saturday was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has also prohibited demonstrations within a 50-metre radius of Government House from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Sunday.

Damrongsak said the Nang Loeng police station was informed on Monday that a group of protesters would rally in front of the Agriculture Ministry from Tuesday to the end of this month and the station had told the demonstrators not to move out of the rally site.

The National Police chief added that Apec leaders started arriving on Wednesday, so the command and government agencies would do their best in providing them with protection.