Prawit instructs govt agencies to help police keep law and order during Apec Summit
Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan instructed 30 government agencies to help police keep law and order during the Apec Summit this week.
Prawit, who heads the special operations command for security at the summit, relayed his order via Police Commissioner-General Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, deputy chief of the command, by assigning Damrongsak to hold a meeting of the command on Wednesday.
The Royal Thai Police and 30 other government agencies attended the meeting – being held on a daily basis – to review their operation plans for keeping security at the summit.
Damrongsak quoted Prawit as ordering the agencies to step up security, especially at hotels where the Apec leaders and delegates will stay.
Damrongsak also quoted Prawit as asking the agencies to cooperate with police and not to lower their guard.
After the meeting, Damrongsak told police that the traffic situation around the meeting venue of Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre was light because special government holidays begin on Wednesday.
He said the Bangkok traffic police order closing certain roads around the summit venue from Wednesday to Saturday was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has also prohibited demonstrations within a 50-metre radius of Government House from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Sunday.
Damrongsak said the Nang Loeng police station was informed on Monday that a group of protesters would rally in front of the Agriculture Ministry from Tuesday to the end of this month and the station had told the demonstrators not to move out of the rally site.
The National Police chief added that Apec leaders started arriving on Wednesday, so the command and government agencies would do their best in providing them with protection.