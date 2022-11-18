Apec leaders ‘captivated by Thai food and culture’ at gala dinner
Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn on Friday praised the delicious Thai dishes and cultural performances arranged for the Apec leaders’ gala dinner on Thursday in an appealing display of Thailand’s soft power.
He said attending leaders from foreign countries were impressed by the taste and beauty of the Thai dishes served. They also expressed interest in the cultural shows performed during the dinner, he added.
Khon mask dance was among the traditional Thai performances the leaders witnessed.
Leaders from 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathered at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall for the gala dinner on Thursday night. They are in Bangkok to attend the 29th Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting.
“I am happy to see Apec leaders satisfied with the taste and beauty of Thai food. And they paid attention to the majestic cultural performances that reflect our unique Thai culture,” Chaiwut wrote in his Facebook post.
“This is Thailand’s soft power that we should be proud of,” he said.
The minister also praised the Thai government, the country and his compatriots for hosting Apec 2022 together.