Apec leaders ‘captivated by Thai food and culture’ at gala dinner

He said attending leaders from foreign countries were impressed by the taste and beauty of the Thai dishes served. They also expressed interest in the cultural shows performed during the dinner, he added.

Khon mask dance was among the traditional Thai performances the leaders witnessed.

Leaders from 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathered at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall for the gala dinner on Thursday night. They are in Bangkok to attend the 29th Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting.