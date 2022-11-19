French Muay Thai star taught Macron to keep guard up in Bangkok

Former professional Muay Thai boxer Pinto acted as a guide for the French leader when he toured Rajadamnern Stadium on Thursday night ahead of the Apec Summit. Pinto said Macron, a keen sports fan, had thanked him for representing France as an athlete in Thailand.

“[Macron] is really lovely. He admires the Muay Thai martial art. It was my honour to introduce Muay Thai to him,” Antoine wrote on his social media account.

He also posted a video clip showing the French president holding a pair of Muay Thai gloves and posing with his guard up. He captioned the photo, "This is another success for Muay Thai".