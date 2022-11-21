Thai farmers use derelict Cold War airbase to dry rice crop

Prayad Samerphak, head of Ban Khok Samran village, said farmers in Loeng Nok Tha district were lucky to have an old airbase in the area.

The Loeng Nok Tha airbase was built with the help of the British in 1967 as Cold War tensions mounted in Southeast Asia.

"Many farmers gather at the airport to dry their paddy during harvest season every year," she said.

She also thanked soldiers at the airport for allowing them to dry their rice crop for free.

