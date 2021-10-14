Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

According to Suthep, the committee feels that the government does not have enough money to pay farmers.

Suthep said the panel approved a budget of THB89 billion for rice price insurance on August 23. He added that the insured price was still high compared to the current cost.

Suthep said he spoke to politicians and they told him the price would be revealed soon but could not say exactly when.

He said he knew “it was no use to rush them”.