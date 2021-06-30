Smart farmers: The driving force for Thailand’s agricultural sector

However, it has not been able to lure too many young people into the agricultural sector because it does not pay as well as the industrial or service sectors.

Changes brought by Covid-19

The Covid-19 outbreak, however, may have shifted the balance slightly over the past two years. Many factories have been forced to close resulting in many job losses and people having no choice but to return to farming.

Hence, there have been more Young Smart Farmers over the past year and the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry is hoping they will stay in the agricultural sector permanently.

In order to drive the Smart Farmer project, the department has been building agriculture promotion groups and holding activities to lay the foundation for future community enterprises.

“We aim to turn Smart Farmers into ‘models’ who are not only holders of knowledge, but also become a learning base within the community. This will make local communities stronger and more self-reliant. Smart Farmers will be promoted as ‘Model Entrepreneurs’ by focusing on the development of a business plan. This will give Smart Farmers access to knowledge that they can use to start and expand their business creatively and focus on innovation. They can then help other farmers develop, become strong and use sustainable practices,” Khajorn said.

He added that the process of turning farmers into Smart Farmers starts with assessing their potential before building a development plan, training, creating a learning network, marketing, forming a group management system to reduce costs, expanding opportunities as well as collaborating on research and development. Once the system is in place, the results are evaluated, turned into lessons and added to the database.

Meanwhile, for the Young Smart Farmers project, the department has come up with four steps:

Step 1: Getting the Idea: This step requires the individual to find his or her concept and motivation before moving on to formulating self-development plans, exchanging knowledge, building networks and assessing the plan’s potential.

Step 2: Setting up the project: The young smart farmer then develops smart agricultural activities by putting the concept into practice through the preparation of a preliminary agribusiness plan.

Step 3: Startup: A young smart farmer turns into a full-fledged agricultural entrepreneur when smart technology is put in place for management as well as a creative, innovative business plan under the “marketing leads production” concept. This also ensures a stable income.

Step 4: Go global: The new generation of farmers needs to adopt international principles and standards, which also includes upgrading products in line with the world market.

“Smart Farmers can be developed by getting farmers to participate in large-scale agricultural extension projects, which will change their mindset and ideas so they focus on assessment, potential analysis and adjusting to career and training. They will also develop skills on five key issues, namely cost reduction, productivity, product improvement, linking group development with marketing and the making of individual farm production plans,” Khajorn said.

The next step is developing managers for these large projects. The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry’s aim is to put these large-scale farms back in the hands of farmers and put them at the centre of operations.

As managers, farmers can also apply their knowledge on issues such as breeds, fertiliser and which agricultural technology works best.