Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Skin disease now killing cattle daily, say Korat farmers

Farmers in Nakhon Ratchasima say a countrywide outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) is now killing cattle every day in the northeast province.

LSD has spread to 75,000 cattle in Thailand, killing 9,000 animals, the Livestock Department reported on Tuesday. Around 9,000 had also recovered from the disease, it added.

Vipot Prachit, chief of Non Muang village, told reporters on Thursday that over 100 cattle in his area were infected with LSD, which is causing deaths on a daily basis.

The disease, which cannot be transmitted to humans, causes lower milk yield, damage to the hide, and in severe cases, death.

Locals are calling for assistance from the government to compensate for financial losses from the deaths.

Local farmer Pranom Mandee, 57, said that 10 of his 45 cattle were now infected with LSD, and one has already died.

He said he and fellow farmers are in urgent need of government assistance as no medicine is available to treat the infected animals.

A government campaign to vaccinate cattle against LSD began this week, but the vaccine needs to be imported and doses are limited.

A shipment of 264,000 doses arrived earlier this month, with another 36,000 doses expected this week. A batch of 60,000 doses was procured by the Livestock Department last month.

So far, doses have been distributed to Nakhon Ratchasima and Kalasin province, also in the Northeast.

Published : June 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.