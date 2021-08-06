Thai farmers reap THB79.46m in exports from online business matching

The July 29-30 event saw 22 companies from nine Asian countries – Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Japan, and India – negotiate contracts with Thai farming co-operatives, the DITP said.

The main items ordered were Thai jasmine rice, white rice, milk tablets, dairy products, and processed beef products. Organic products were highlighted to tap strong international demand focused on health and the environment.

DITP said that to increase value of agricultural products, manufacturing processes should focus on quality, traceability, and certification by a reliable organisation.

The department highlighted the remarkable popularity of Thai milk tablets, citing their high nutrient value and lack of variety in foreign markets.