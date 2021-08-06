Friday, August 06, 2021

business

Thai farmers reap THB79.46m in exports from online business matching

Thai agricultural cooperatives clinched export deals worth 79.46 million baht (US$2.41 million) at the latest Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) online business-matching event.

The July 29-30 event saw 22 companies from nine Asian countries – Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Japan, and India – negotiate contracts with Thai farming co-operatives, the DITP said.

The main items ordered were Thai jasmine rice, white rice, milk tablets, dairy products, and processed beef products. Organic products were highlighted to tap strong international demand focused on health and the environment.

DITP said that to increase value of agricultural products, manufacturing processes should focus on quality, traceability, and certification by a reliable organisation.

The department highlighted the remarkable popularity of Thai milk tablets, citing their high nutrient value and lack of variety in foreign markets.

Thai farmers reap THB79.46m in exports from online business matching

Online business matching in the first seven months of 2021 (January-July) matched 1,684 Thai traders with 962 foreign importers, yielding estimated total turnover of 13.86 billion baht this year, the DITP said. Agricultural sales accounted for 9.74 billion baht of that turnover.

The business-matching aimed to boost Thailand’s status as a world food producer while raising income levels in the agricultural sector, said DITP deputy director-general Somdet Susomboon.

Directly linking Thai cooperatives with foreign buyers would benefit local communities, he added.

Those who would like to join the business-matching can contact DITP Call Center 1169 or (02) 507 7825 or visit the Thaitrade.com Facebook page.

Published : August 06, 2021

Related News

Baht slides to 33.27, the lowest in nearly three years

Published : August 06, 2021

Covid-19 and wildfires spell big business for the air purifier industry

Published : August 06, 2021

Markets wrap: Stocks gain as earnings outweigh virus concerns

Published : August 06, 2021

Biden calls for half of new cars to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

Baht slides to 33.27, the lowest in nearly three years

Published : August 06, 2021

Chula seeks elder volunteers for Thai mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

Published : August 06, 2021

Leo Messi leaves FC Barcelona after failure to sign new contract

Published : August 06, 2021

Covid deaths in Indonesia cross 100,000 as Asean reports rise in cases

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.