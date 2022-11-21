Skytrain operator releases another video, reminding BMA of THB40 bn accumulated debt

In early September this year, the Central Administrative Court ruled in favour of BTSC in a case against the BMA and its business arm, Krungthep Thanakhom (KT). The court ordered the BMA and KT to pay the debt of 12.6 billion baht for operating the Green Line extensions since April 2017 within 180 days but Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA would appeal against the ruling.

In the video clip, Keeree said the BMA or the central government, which supervises the BMA, “should pay what it should”.

“The amount is over 40 billion baht. The private firm that invested in the operation has to pay the cost every day. It has to pay salaries and the electric bills,” Keeree said.

“Those in power, the government, the BMA or politicians in power must take a look at this issue. The interest is increasing every day.

“Anyone in power must realise that we have to shoulder interest every day. I must be paid.”

Keeree said despite the rising cost because of the BMA or the government’s failure to honour the debt, the BTSC would not halt the Skytrain service as that would affect the people.

“I give my word that I won’t stop the trains because if I do it, the people will be affected,” Keeree said.

The BTSC reminded the BMA and the government to repay the debt after Chadchart late last month voiced opposition to the decision of the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order to extend the Green Line concession for 30 years from 2029 to 2059 for BTSC.

Chadchart said the Green Line operation should undergo a thorough selection procession under the Public-Private Partnership Act after the concession expires.

The governor also called on the government to pay for the infrastructure of the extension routes or take over the project from the BMA.

Related stories:

Administrative Court orders BMA to pay THB12.6 bn debt to BTSC

Cabinet to have final say on how BTSC-BMA dispute is settled