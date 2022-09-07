Administrative Court orders BMA to pay THB12.6 bn debt to BTSC
The Central Administrative Court ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Wednesday to pay 12.6 billion baht in debt to Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC).
The court ruled in favour of BTSC in a case filed by the Skytrain operator last year, accusing the BMA and its business arm Krungthep Thanakhom (KT) of owing the debt of 12.6 billion baht for operating the Green Line extensions since April 2017.
The court ordered the BMA and KT to pay the debt within 180 days on finalisation of the case.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had said on Monday that the BMA would appeal against the verdict if the primary court ruled in favour of the Skytrain operator.
The BMA owed the amount after hiring the BTSC, the concessionaire of the baseline Green Line, to operate the two extensions, install systems and provide maintenance on the extensions.
These run from Onnut station to Kheha in Samut Prakan, Morchit to Kukot in Pathum Thani and Taksin to Bang Wa in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district.
The BTSC told the court the BMA and KT failed to fulfill the agreed operation and maintenance contract on May 2012, apart from the BMA’s failure to settle the debt as agreed on December 12, 2019.