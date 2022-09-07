Administrative Court orders BMA to pay THB12.6 bn debt to BTSC

The court ordered the BMA and KT to pay the debt within 180 days on finalisation of the case.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had said on Monday that the BMA would appeal against the verdict if the primary court ruled in favour of the Skytrain operator.

The BMA owed the amount after hiring the BTSC, the concessionaire of the baseline Green Line, to operate the two extensions, install systems and provide maintenance on the extensions.