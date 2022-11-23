Police captain killed in Narathiwat bomb attack to get posthumous promotion

The explosion occurred at 12.50pm inside the compound of the flats in Muang district. The homemade bomb was reportedly hidden inside a pickup truck thought to have been parked at the heart of the complex.

Traffic police officer Captain Sutthirak Phanthaniyom was killed on the spot while the number of others injured – mostly from families of officers staying in the flats – rose to 43. Several cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast.

National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Tuesday evening that Captain Sutthirak would be promoted to police general and his current royal insignia will be upgraded two levels.

The Royal Thai Police will provide funeral allowance, monthly pension and scholarships for his children, as well as other compensation worth approximately 3.77 million baht.

Captain Sutthirak’s children will also be granted the right to work in the police force if they want, he added.

Damrongsak was visiting the site of the attack on Tuesday evening to supervise forensic officials collecting evidence.

They found an unexploded bomb planted opposite the flats, in front of the Nara Sikhalai nursery school.

The so-called “double-tap” attacks, in which security forces responding to one blast are then targeted by a second, often larger, bomb, are the hallmark of southern insurgents.

CCTV footage revealed an unidentified man dressed similar to a police officer driving the truck into the compound before leaving the scene.

The National Police chief expressed confidence that the suspect would be nabbed soon.