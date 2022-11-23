Security tightened in Betong after blast at Narathiwat police flats
Police and volunteers in Yala’s Betong district have tightened security in a bid to prevent a repeat of the car bomb attack at the Narathiwat police flats.
The explosion occurred at 12.50pm on Tuesday inside the compound of the flats in Muang district. The homemade bomb was reportedly hidden inside a pickup truck thought to have been parked at the heart of the complex.
Traffic police officer Captain Sutthirak Phanthaniyom was killed on the spot while the number of others injured – mostly from families of officers staying in the flats – rose to 43. Several cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast.
Betong Police Station chief Pol Col Ekachai Prahmanakul on Wednesday ordered police to check all people and vehicles that enter the police station or flats.
“Motorcycles, cars and suspicious belongings will be checked thoroughly to prevent a repeated incident,” he said.
Meanwhile, volunteers have set up checkpoints in Betong district and also boosted security for teachers and students at schools.
The volunteers asked locals and tourists to look for suspicious persons and objects in a bid to prevent unexpected violence in the area.
A local in Betong district pointed out that violence affects business and tourism growth in the Southern provinces.
“What we can do as citizens is to help officials ensure safety in the area,” she said.
