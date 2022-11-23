Security tightened in Betong after blast at Narathiwat police flats

Betong Police Station chief Pol Col Ekachai Prahmanakul on Wednesday ordered police to check all people and vehicles that enter the police station or flats.

“Motorcycles, cars and suspicious belongings will be checked thoroughly to prevent a repeated incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, volunteers have set up checkpoints in Betong district and also boosted security for teachers and students at schools.

The volunteers asked locals and tourists to look for suspicious persons and objects in a bid to prevent unexpected violence in the area.