One killed, 16 injured as car bomb rips through Narathiwat police flats

A police bomb disposal team later found an unexploded bomb planted opposite the flats, in front of the Nara Sikhalai nursery school.

So-called “double-tap” attacks, in which security forces responding to one blast are then targeted by a second often larger bomb, are a hallmark of southern insurgents.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to put out the fire in flats and vehicles that resulted from the explosion. The blast also blew off the roof of the car park and sent black smoke billowing over the Narathiwat skyline.