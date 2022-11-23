Japan expects over a million Thai tourists in 2023

The president of the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), Tadashi Shimura, said on November 19 at the Japan-Thailand Tourism Seminar held by JNTO that he did not think depreciation of the currency is an obstacle for Japanese to visit Thailand because the baht is in a similar situation. If airlines increase their Thailand-Japan flights, it would help generate more demand for travel, he said.

JATA revealed that they had used “content" to urge Japanese to visit Thailand. Instead of Bangkok and Chiang Mai, they presented the beauty of those in secondary provinces such as Songkhla, Khon Kaen, Buri Ram, and Kanchanaburi.

Also, the association intended to boost the collaboration between management agencies through digital channels to deal with changing travelling trends.

Statistics from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) showed that 226 million Japanese tourists visited foreign countries during 2011-2019. Of the total, 79 million travellers went to East Asia while 40 million people went to Asean countries.

“In 2019, specifically, the number of Japanese people visiting Thailand [1.8 million] and Thai people visiting Japan [1.3 million] were more or less balanced,” said Shimura.