TAT’s new travel route brings tourists to places of worship linked to Naga

Thanaporn Poonperm, director of the TAT’s Udon Thani office, said that this was part of the “Isaan In Love” campaign aimed at attracting tourists to places in the northeastern provinces through interests in nature, culture and Buddhism.

“We present a travel route that connects with unique local identities to offer a meaningful travel experience to tourists,” she said.

The Udon Thani office’s new travel route involves visits to places of worship in Udon Thani, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan provinces with statues of the mythical serpent Naga, which has been deeply enshrined in the local beliefs.