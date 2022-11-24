TAT’s new travel route brings tourists to places of worship linked to Naga
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Udon Thani provincial office has come up with a new travel route created specifically for those looking to visit places linked to superstitious beliefs.
Thanaporn Poonperm, director of the TAT’s Udon Thani office, said that this was part of the “Isaan In Love” campaign aimed at attracting tourists to places in the northeastern provinces through interests in nature, culture and Buddhism.
“We present a travel route that connects with unique local identities to offer a meaningful travel experience to tourists,” she said.
The Udon Thani office’s new travel route involves visits to places of worship in Udon Thani, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan provinces with statues of the mythical serpent Naga, which has been deeply enshrined in the local beliefs.
The new campaign is expected to draw about 120 million baht to the Northeast by February next year.
Thanaporn noted that Naga was recently declared Thailand’s mythical animal by the Cabinet, which she said provided the Northeast with a good opportunity to promote tourism to locations linked to Naga.
According to Hindu and Buddhist mythology, Naga is a semi-divine race of half-human, half-serpent creatures that are protectors of Gods and Buddhism.