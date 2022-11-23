Domestic tourism flying high, expected to surpass pre-Covid level
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects Thai tourists to travel across provinces more than before the Covid crisis in 2019.
TAT deputy governor for Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Wednesday that Thai tourists took 200 million trips across provinces by the end of October this year compared to 222 million for the year before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.
“The number of trips across provinces was higher than the target of 160 million,” she said.
Thapanee also expects Thai tourists to generate 800 billion baht, higher than the targeted 656 billion baht, on rising domestic family travel and conferences.
She said domestic airlines have increased flights to many areas, especially Chiang Mai, Phuket and Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, as well as flights from overseas to Thailand.
“The passenger load factor has increased 75-80%,” Thapanee said.
Up to 150,000 flight tickets of a total 500,000 under the “Flying Across Thailand” project by TAT and domestic airlines have already been snapped up, she said.
“Another 150,000 tickets would be sold during the remainder of the year,” she added.
Related stories: