TAT creates new strategy to promote Thailand as 'sustainable' destination

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) devised this plan just as the industry is starting to recover, with up to 7.3 million arrivals so far this year.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn told the press on Friday that Thailand’s priority is not just to be a top destination but also a sustainable one.

He said TAT will launch three key strategies next year, namely greater change, a more affordable experience and collaborative networking.

“Greater change indicates that tourism-related businesses should be ready to transform operations in line with the bio-circular-green [BCG] economy model,” the TAT chief said. “That includes waste reduction, resource efficiency and carbon emission neutrality.”